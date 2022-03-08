"Trusting US is foolishness": Nasrallah

Secretary-General of Hezbollah movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is delivering a speech on the 4th of the holy month of Shaaban, the birth anniversary of Al-Abbas (a.s.), brother of Imam Hussein (a.s.) which is remembered as the Hezbollah’s Wounded Fighter Day.

The speech is broadcast live on Al-Manar TV.

Hezbollah wounded fighters have been following the path of Imam Hussein (P) and his brother Al-Abbas (P) who suffered several wounds before embracing martyrdom during Karbala battle.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's speeches on the Resistance occasions always concentrate on the values of sacrifice, fight against the enemy and protection of dignity and souls.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah congratulated faithful Muslims on the inception of Rajab Month and the birthday of Imam Hussein (P), Al-Abbas bin Ali (P), Imam Ali bin Hussein (P).

He also addressed Hezbollah wounded fighters, saying "We congregate here to express our pride of your sacrifices which protected our nation and dignity."

Hezbollah leader further touched upon the Ukraine crisis and said that "US officials accuse Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine and disregard the American massacres in numerous countries."

"International community laments days long siege on Ukrainian cities and disregards the Israeli blockade on Gaza as well as the Saudi blockade on Yemen," he further said adding that "Int’l community resorted to silence about the US-fabricated suicide bombers’ crime of attacking a mosque in Pakistan last week."

"Trusting the United States of America is foolishness," he underscored.

In an apparent reference to Zelenesky's interview with ABC News, Nasrallah said that Ukraine's President is expressing disappointment about the West’s unkept promises of support in face of Russia.

He also highlighted moral fall of the West reflected by the racial discrimination among the refugees in Ukraine.

Hezbollah chief further addressed the Lebanese officials, saying "If you want to please USA, you must know their demands are limitless."

"Lebanon should have refrained from voting for the UN denunciation of the Russian operation in Ukraine, he went on to say," adding " Lebanese Foreign Ministry statement which denounced the Russian operation in Ukraine was drafted by the US embassy in Beirut."

"Neutrality proponents in Lebanon surprisingly refrained from rejecting the Lebanese Foreign Ministry statement," Nasrallah said, adding that "Lebanese official condemnation of Russian operation in Ukraine confirms Hezbollah does not control the state in Lebanon."

US State Department has not yet provided Egypt and Jordan with any official waiver in order to allow this gas and power transaction to take place, Hezbollah chief said.

Nasrallah urged the Lebanese president and council of ministers to approve the agreement with the Russian oil firm in order to cope with the shortage of energy sources.

