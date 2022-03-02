Iran, Qatar discuss border, coastal security issues

The 16th meeting of the Coast Guard and Border Security Managers between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held to review some of the issues related to the security of the two countries.

According to the report, the Qatari delegation was headed by Brigadier General Nasser Jabr al-Nuaimi, Director General of Qatari Coast and Border Security, and the Iranian delegation was led by Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi, Commander of the Border Police.

The periodic meeting was held in line with the agreement signed between the two countries on coordination on vessel security issues and other issues related to coastal and border security.

In 2019, Qatar opened one of its largest offshore bases with the aim of securing borders and protecting ports and oil facilities.

Al-Za'in base is located on the eastern half of Qatar in the Samismeh area, about 30 kilometers north of Doha, off the coast of Iran.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior, the area of ​​this base is about 639,800 square meters and this port base has a depth of six meters.

NM/FNA14001211000148