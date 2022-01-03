Informed source rejects setting of deadline for Vienna talks

No deadline has been set for the ongoing talks, and the main issue for Iran's negotiating team is to realize the rights of the Iranian people within the framework of previous agreements, said the source.

Such media's claims, which has no real basis and is aimed solely at imposing tensions on the negotiating atmosphere, will not change the strategy of the Iranian negotiating team to reach a "good agreement", the source added.

As the representatives of Iran and P4+1 arrived in Vienna on Monday to attend the eighth round of talks, some media outlets, citing US diplomats, claimed that a deadline had been set to avoid the talks being prolonged.

The first round of the sanction removal talks under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration started on November 29 following a five-month pause.

Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group of countries including the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany began the eighth round of the Vienna talks on Dec. 27.

Referring to the progress made in the previous round, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stressed the need to remove anti-Iranian sanctions and provide objective and sufficient guarantees from the other side to verify these measures.

Like the previous round of talks, the Iranian delegation is fully prepared to engage seriously and advance the talks, Bagheri Kani added.

MP/