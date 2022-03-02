IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues

Speaking on Wednesday, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency since December Rafel Grossi expressed hope for progress on safeguards with Iran.

The nuclear chief also expressed optimism that progress can be made on the remaining safeguards issues with Iran.

Talks are ongoing with Iran on the content of the nuclear deal, he added.

Grossi also said about the possibility of a trip to Tehran saying that "anything is possible."

As regards the nuclear site in Ukraine, the IAEA chief said that he had received a request from Ukraine's nuclear power authority "to provide immediate assistance in coordinating activities in relation to the safety of the Chornobyl (Chernobyl) NPP and other nuclear facilities."

The request came as Russia notified the IAEA that its forces have taken control of the territory around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Tuesday.

