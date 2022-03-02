Iran's Bandar Abbas hosting ECO member states meeting

Representatives of 10 ECO Member States are scheduled to take part in a meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives on Mach 2 and 3 in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province.

Visiting Shahid Rajaee Special Economic Zone, exclusive meetings of envoys with the governor of Hormozgan, holding conference on Hormozgan province's cooperation opportunities with ECO member countries, the meeting of Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR) are among the programs of the visit of the permanent representatives of ECO member countries in Iran.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the ECO expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in 1992.

The expansion of intra-regional and extra-regional trade, as well as efforts to integrate trade between the countries of the region and world, are among the goals of this organization.

