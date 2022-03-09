  1. Economy
Iran selected as periodical chairman of ECO CC

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The 19th General Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held virtually with the participation of presidents and senior members ECO member states.

The presidency of the Secretariat of the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry was assigned from the Republic of Turkey to the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of three years.

In this meeting, the Chairman of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei was introduced as head of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mohammad-Reza Karbasi Deputy ICCIMA for International Affairs was appointed as Secretary-General of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional economic organization that consists of 10 countries including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

