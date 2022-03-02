Bandar Abbas has special status in intl. trade: ECO SG

Speaking at a joint economic meeting between Hormozgan and Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Wednesday evening held to open the ECO officie in the southern Iranian city, ECO SG Khosro Nazeri said that taking advantage of transportation, energy and tourism capacities of Hormozgan province is one of the priorities of ECO.

Members of ECO can benefit from the capacities of Hormozgan province, in addition to getting acquainted with capacities and potentials of Bandar Abbas, he added.

Emphasizing further development of ECO member states, Secretary- General of ECO added, "Holding a meeting of permanent representatives of this Organization in Hormozgan province is an opportunity for more cooperation between Economic Cooperation Organization and this province."

The joint economic 2-day meeting of Hormozgan with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states kicked off in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province on Wednesday with the aim of introducing capacities of this province to ECO members.

The tripartite cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey began in Feb. 1984 with the aim of developing regional cooperation through the establishment of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

MA/IRN84668729