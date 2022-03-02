Hormozgan-ECO joint coop. office to be established in S Iran

Saying that Iran is the main center for communication between Southeast Asian countries and Western and European countries, Mehdi Doosti, the governor of Hormozgan province after the meeting of ECO member states in Bandar Abbas, announced that Iran, based on the legal provisions, will provide wharves to ECO member countries at Shahid Rajaei port.

Given the potentials of ECO member countries in the field of mining, the exchange of raw materials can be the basis for continued cooperation, he added.

Doosti went on to say that the exchange of raw materials in the field of petrochemicals can also be done, noting that many countries in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan have significant mineral resrves.

The fields of tourism, transit, mines, and petrochemicals should be transformed into actual models and more connections with neighboring countries should be formed, he added.

