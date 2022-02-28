Success of Vienna talks important to entire region

The Lebanese President said that the success of the Vienna talks in a way that ensures people's good lives is a sign of peace and it is not important only for Iran, but for the entire region.

Appreciating the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran's support to the people and government of Lebanon, Aoun added that Iran has managed to confront the difficult conditions it faced and developed its industry despite sanctions and deprivations.

Aoun also expressed hope that his country could soon emerge from the current economic crisis.

Iranian Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday in order to inaugurate the Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country.

In his Twitter account, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili wrote, “Lebanon visit came at the official invitation of Lebanese Minister of Culture, a step towards strengthening artistic and cultural relations.”

