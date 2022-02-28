  1. Technology
Feb 28, 2022, 4:00 PM

TUMS hosts students from 48 different countries

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) hosts students from 48 different countries, according to the Vice-Chancellor for Education of the International Campus of the university.

Seyed Mehdi Rezayat said that students from different countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Palestine and Gambia are studying in the university.

Pointing out that currently, 1,340 foreign students are studying in 13 faculties of TUMS, Rezayat cited, "We have foreign students in all levels, including bachelor's, master's, general and specialized doctorates and fellowships in the university."

The University seeks to expand the enrollments of foreign students, especially from across South America and Europe, according to him.

