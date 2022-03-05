Iran, India discuss expansion of health cooperation

Thanking the Indian government for donating shipments of medicine, vaccines and corona diagnostic equipment to Iran, Niknam stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries of Iran and India in the field of health.

Referring to the issues agreed at the meeting of the Joint Virtual Executive Working Group of the two sides on April 6, 2021, as well as the drafts of cooperation, the Iranian official expressed hope that the plans will be implemented as soon as possible.

During the meeting, both sides decided that the Ministry of Health of the two countries will make the necessary arrangements to hold a meeting of the Joint Executive Working Group and prepare an executive plan for cooperation for the years 2022 to 2024.

