8 May 2019 - 20:25

Iran’s Allameh Tabataba’i Univ. promotes rank in ISC database

TEHRAN May 08 (MNA) – In the latest ranking of Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), Iran’s Allameh Tabataba’i University promoted its rank from 31-40 in 2018 to 22-30 in 2019.

As compared with other outstanding universities in the world, Allameh Tabataba’i University achieved significant improvement this year as compared to the previous years.

Given the different nature and activities of educational centers in the country, the results of ISC ranking have been presented in the five subgroups of Applied University for Science and Technology, industrial universities, research centers, arts universities and universities of medical sciences.

Accordingly, a part of information is collected by the universities and higher education centers through electronic questionnaire while some other parts of information have been provided by Web of Science (WoS) and ISC database centers.

