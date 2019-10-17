Allameh Tabataba'i Univ. to host Intl. Conference on “Unilateralism, International Law”

According to the scheduled program, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will deliver a lecture in the inaugural ceremony of this prestigious Conference.

Distinguished and prominent university professors in the International Law from countries including Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Macedonia and Afghanistan will attend this Conference.

Earlier, four briefing expert-level meetings of the Conference have been held at universities and academic centers of the country in the presence of leading professors and experts in international law and relations.

The four briefing expert-level meetings include as follows: 1- “the Legal-Political Consequences of US Unilateralism in International Community at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad”, 2- “Legal Dimensions of US Pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Future of Regional Security in Shiraz University”, 3- “US Unilateralism, International Treaties and Future of Collective Security at Razi University of Kermanshah” and 4- “Management of Impulses Caused by US Sanctions and Behavior of Different Governments on Iran’s Energy Sector at Tehran’s Petroleum College”.

MA/IRN83521139