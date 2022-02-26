Iran, Iraq stress enhancing bilateral trade ties

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and sponsorship of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI), the Third International Real Estate & Investment Exhibition in Iraq will be held in Baghdad on March 28-31, 2022.

Seyyed Alireza Sadrzadeh, Manager of Pavilion of Iran in the exhibition said on Saturday in an interview with IRNA, “Considering the economic programs devised in the country in 13th government based on the expansion of trade and economic relations with neighboring countries, Iraq has a special place as one of Iran's main trading partners.”

Value of trade exchanged between Iran and Iraq last year stood at more than $7.5 billion, so the two countries have high potentials and capabilities to broaden their trade and economic ties, he emphasized.

International Real Estate & Investment Exhibition in Iraq is considered as the largest financial and economic event which is held every year with the participation of a large number of applicants and enthusiasts for making the investment in Iraq, he said, adding that investment projects from Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia will be introduced to Iraqi investors.

