"We are seriously reviewing draft of the agreement: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call on Saturday with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to discuss the latest developments with regards to the Vienna talks.

"We are looking for a good agreement but according to our national interests and after respecting our red lines in the negotiations," FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by phone.

Reviewing the latest developments in the Vienna talks, Borrell described the crisis in Ukraine as having serious consequences for the world and European politics.

Iran foreign trade increases in first 11 months

An official with the Iranian customs administration said that Iran's foreign trade reached $ 90 billion in the first 11 months of this year, which shows 38% growth compared to the same period last year.

"Foroud Asgari", the deputy head of the Iranian customs administration (IRICA) said on Saturday that the weight of goods exchanged between Iran and the foreign countries during the first 11 months since the start of this Iranian year of 1400 (starting on March 21, 2021)was 149.4 million tons, which indicated a 12% increase compared to the first 11 months of last year.

Ghalibaf, negotiators attend SNSC's meeting on Vienna talks

Supreme National Security Council held a meeting in the presence of the Iranian negotiation delegation and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss the latest developments in Vienna talks, an Iranian MP said.

Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament said on Saturday a meeting was held in Supreme National Security Council for discussing the process of sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

Iran, Azerbaijan mull over trade-economic ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan reviewed the latest developments in bilateral trade and economic fields.

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev in Baku on Friday to discuss the latest developments of trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

2 Iranian skiers win medals at Asian Alpine Ski C'ships

Two Iranian male and female skiers have won two medals at the 30th Asian Alpine Ski Championships underway in Lebanon.

Iranian female skier Atefa Ahmadi snatched the silver medal on Friday at the 30th Asian Alpine Ski Championships underway in Lebanon. Lebanese alpine skier Manon Ouaiss snatched the gold medal.

Iran, Iraq stress enhancing bilateral trade ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq stressed the need for enhancing and broadening bilateral trade and economic activities.

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and sponsorship of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI), the Third International Real Estate & Investment Exhibition in Iraq will be held in Baghdad on March 28-31, 2022.

