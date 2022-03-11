Successful conclusion of Vienna talks to be main focus of all

"Pause in #ViennaTalks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return, "Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his Twitter account, adding, "Successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all."

"No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement," the senior diplomat said.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in response to the EU foreign policy chief who had tweeted, "A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors."

"A final text is essentially ready and on the table," Josep Borrell said and stressed, "As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement."

Earlier on Thursday, Josep Borrell told the Iranian Foreign Minister that both Iran and the US must show more flexibility in Vienna talks.

The EU foreign policy chief also said that the EU supports Iran's call for economic guarantees.

"No single party can determine end result; a joint endeavor is needed. Reason should prevail", the Iranian foreign minister tweeted referring to his telephone conversation with Borell.

