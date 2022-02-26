Iranians advised to avoid Ukraine dangerous places

“Given the announcement of martial law in Ukraine from 17:00 on Saturday February 26 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 28, dear fellow countrymen living in Ukraine are highly recommended to avoid transit in congested areas of the city as much as possible especially in sensitive centers, and to stay in houses, dormitories or shelters,” the statement is read.

Having valid and authentic certificate while transiting and avoiding taking photograph in sensitive and military-controlled centers is ‘essential’, the Iranian Embassy to Ukraine added.

Iranians living in Ukraine are cordially requested, while maintaining their calmness, receive required information from reliable sources including Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

