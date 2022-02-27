Amir-Abdollahian inquires about Iranians living in Ukraine

While appreciating the measures taken, Amir-Abdollahian asked the ambassador of Iran to Poland to provide all necessary needs, including food and health, to the Iranian citizens.

In this phone call, Gharibi presented a report on the latest situation of Iranians and emphasized that necessary measures have been taken to accommodate and provide other necessities for the Iranians and they are going to be returned by air from Warsaw to Tehran.

He also noted that due to a long line of people on the border, people’s entry into Poland is slow.

NM/ MFA