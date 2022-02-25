  1. World
Yemen shoots down Saudi-led coalition drone over Al-Jawf sky

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – A MQ-9 drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition was shot down by the Yemeni Army in the sky of Al-Jawf province on Thursday morning.

During an operation on Thursday, the Yemeni army and Popular Committees shot down a Saudi coalition drone in Hajjah province.

The Yemeni army intercepted an MQ-9 drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the sky of Al-Jawf province and shot it down, Almasirah reported.

According to Brigadier General Saree, the Armed Forces are continuing to confront all attempts by the enemies until reach full protection of the Yemeni airspace.

Earlier on Tuesday different areas of Hajjah and Sadaa provinces were bombed by the Saudi coalition fighters 18 times, killing one civilian and wounding 10 others, Al-Masirah added. 

