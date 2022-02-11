40 Saudi-led coalition elements killed in Yemen Hajjah prov.

In continuation of the operations carred out by Yemeni army and popular committees against Saudi aggressors and their affiliated elements on different battlfieds. Yemeni forces launched a new operation on “Harz” front in Hajjah province, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni army and popular committees killed 40 members of Saudi aggressor coalition and wounded many more during their operation on “Harz” front in Yemen’s Hajjah province.

Yesterday, Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Force Yahya Saree revealed the details of a drone attack launched by Yemeni forces on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport.

"We targeted an important military base at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport," he noted.

Yahya Saree said the strategic operation against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia was carried out with UAVs. The Yemeni army and popular committees used “Qasef K2” drone in the operation.

