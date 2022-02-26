  1. World
Feb 26, 2022, 9:31 AM

Saudi coalition violates ceasefire 147 times in Yemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – News sources on late Friday reported that the Saudi coalition attacked various areas in different Yemeni provinces.

Saudi fighter jets have bombed two towns of Hajjah province 14 times, Almasirah reported.

The Saudi coalition has also targeted areas in Marib province seven times, as well as attacked al-Jawf province four times.

Yemeni Military sources also announced that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire 147 times in Yemen during the past 24 hours.

The Saudi coalition has heavily bombed various parts of Yemen in recent days.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

