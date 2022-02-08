  1. Economy
Feb 8, 2022, 4:30 PM

Iranian industry minister arrives in Muscat for talks

Iranian industry minister arrives in Muscat for talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade has travelled to Oman to hold bilateral talks on expanding economic relations and participate in the 19th meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Seyed Reza Fatemiamin arrived in Muscat earlier on Tuesday to participate in the 19th meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Upon arrival in Muscat, the Iranian minister was welcomed by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Najafi, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Oman, Saleh Said Masan.

During his three-day visit to Muscat, Fatemiamin will meet with a number of high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman to discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries.

KI/ISNA140011191477

News Code 183718
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183718/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News