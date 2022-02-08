Iranian industry minister arrives in Muscat for talks

Seyed Reza Fatemiamin arrived in Muscat earlier on Tuesday to participate in the 19th meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Upon arrival in Muscat, the Iranian minister was welcomed by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Najafi, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Oman, Saleh Said Masan.

During his three-day visit to Muscat, Fatemiamin will meet with a number of high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman to discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries.

