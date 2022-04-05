Comprehensive doc on boosting nuclear industry to be unveiled

The comprehensive strategic document for the development of country's nuclear industry will be unveiled on April 9 concurrent with the National Day of Nuclear Technology in presence of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, said Ali Bahadori Jahromi on Tuesday in his press briefing.

Referring to the slogan of current year named after by the Leader of Islamic Revolution entitled “Production: Knowledge-based and Job-Creating”, he said that government will make its utmost efforts in line with materializing objectives of the motto.

He further pointed out that effective steps have been taken in 13th government in the current year in 1401(starting on March 20) for improving economy of the country.

