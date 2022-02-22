Vienna talks apparently about to cross finish line: Ulyanov

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that he held a meeting with Enrique Mora and exchanged views on the current state of affairs.

"Apparently the negotiations on restoration of JCPOA are about to cross the finish line," he added.

Earlier, the deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora wrote in his Twitter account that "ViennaTalks are at a crucial moment. We are nearing the end after ten months of negotiations. The result is still uncertain. Key issues need to be fixed."

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be one of the lengthiest rounds of talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach. The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

Iran has put its clear proposals and demands on the remaining issues on the table very clearly and the ball is in western parties' court.

MP/FNA14001203000772