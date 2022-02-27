Pakistan-Afghan border gate reopens days after deadly clash

Mullah Noor Ahmad Saee, the Taliban caretaker government's Information and Culture Minister tweeted on Sunday that the Spin Boldak border crossing, which was closed on Thursday after clashes between Afghan and Pakistani border guards that killed three people and wounded 22 others, has now reopened.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP.

The Taliban and Pakistani border guards have clashed several times over the past six months at the two countries' borders.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the two neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil, the AFP said in its report.

A security source said the reopening of the border crossing came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

