Raeisi highlights conditions for an agreement in Vienna

Speaking on Saturday with the French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Saturday, the Iranian president said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has made constructive proposals during the negotiations and has mulled over the proposals put forward by the other parties to the negotiations on the basis of their compatibility with the interests of the Iranian people."

The President stated that the Iranian delegation has repeatedly stated that it welcomes initiatives that guarantee and protect the rights of the Iranian people, adding that "Political pressures or claims have been made with the aim of maintaining pressure on the Iranian people and undermining the prospect of reaching an agreement."

He stressed that "Any agreement in Vienna must contain the removal of sanctions, supplying a valid guarantee and ceasing political issues and claims."

Raeisi pointed to the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the agency's numerous reports confirming the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities that testify to the falsehood of the claims made by certain countries, "To prove its goodwill, Iran has always emphasized professional cooperation with IAEA, and in this regard, one has to be careful about the enemies' seditionist moves."

Referring to Iran's active role in the fight against terrorism alongside Iraq and Syria, Raeisi stated, "If it were not for Iran's effective battle against terrorism, especially Martyr Soleimani's role, ISIL would have been operating in Europe today."

French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, said in a telephone call that "good progress has been made in the Vienna talks and we hope that the talks will be concluded as soon as possible."

Moreover, the presidents of Iran and France also discussed the latest developments with respect to the Coronavirus pandemmic and developments in the region.

