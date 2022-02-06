Iran, Pakistan enjoy good capacities to boost economic coop.

Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

The development of border markets and enhanced trade exchanges would promote cooperation between the two neighbors, Vahid added.

Stressing the importance of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the energy and transportation industries, the interior minister called for closer interaction between Govater port in southeastern Iran and Gwadar Sea Port in southwestern Pakistan.

The Pakistani envoy, for his part, said that his country is making plans for the establishment of six border markets with Iran.

Referring to Pakistan’s willingness to broaden trade with Iran, Qureshi said the export of Iranian gas and electricity to his country could reach a higher level.

He added that closer cooperation and more exchanges between the Iranian and Pakistani ports of Govater and Gwadar would benefit the whole region.

RHM/IRN84640693