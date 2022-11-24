Iran, India taken neutral stand regarding Ukraine conflict

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told NDTV that "fallacious narratives are being created by foreign powers" following Mahsa Amini's death.

On being asked how worried is the Iranian government, two months into the protests, the Deputy Foreign Minister told NDTV, "In the name of God, I would like to stress that criticism and raising objections is one of the pillars of democracy, and based on our religious beliefs that is also reflected in the Iranian Constitution. This right has been given to the people and we are all duty-bound to just see and listen to different perspectives and criticisms from the people."

"However, we should pay attention to the difference between peaceful assembly and violent assembly. Also, we have to pay attention to the intervention by foreign powers in the internal affairs of Iran and the fallacious narratives that are being created about the events in Iran, which are in line with their own interests," he added.

"See how some of the European powers are intervening in Iran. If you look at their approach towards news, especially in the Persian language media based in London, you'll see the depth of their intervention in the internal affairs of Iran," he further said.

Asked about conflict in Ukraine, he said, "Iran and India are two independent powers. They are not following the western regimes and are not taking action in line with the interests of western regimes. With regard to the conflict in Ukraine, both Iran and India have taken a neutral stand. We are not endorsing the war and we have relations with both Russia and Ukraine."

