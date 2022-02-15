FM stresses paying attention to Iran rights in Vienna talks

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterparts Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Iran’s rights must be paid due attention in any agreement.

He emphasized other parties to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views regarding the bilateral relations and some issues of mutual interests in the regional and international arenas including trend of Vienna talks.

Lavrov also welcomed Islamic Republic of Iran’s hosting the upcoming meeting of 2nd P3 + 3 Summit on South Caucasus and expressed hope that the meeting would further secure interests of countries in the region and maintain regional stability and security.

Iranian foreign minister also considered the upcoming meeting of 2nd P3 + 3 summit on South Caucasus as a great opportunity for establishing interaction and synergy to deepen regional cooperation in line with interests of the countries and people of the region.

They exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the ongoing talks in Austrian capital Vienna between Iran and the 4+1 group of countries, namely Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK as well as EU representative, around Iran's nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which focuses on removal of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov elaborated on the remarkable progress made in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdolalhian pointed to the Ukraine crisis and presence of more than 5,000 Iranian students in Ukraine and said that Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the latest developments in the region.

While understanding Russia's views and concerns about foreign interferences, he expressed hope that the current situation would be resolved through peaceful and constructive engagement with pursuit of a diplomatic approach between the two sides.

