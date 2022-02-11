Iran not to accept language of threats, sanctions: Envoy

Speaking on the occasion of 43rd glorious victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 on Friday, Iraj Masjedi Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq said that all anti-Iranian sanctions must be removed and Iran wants amicable ties with all countries of the region.

Iran-Iraq relations are based on mutual respect, sovereignty and common interests, he said, adding that Iran supported Iraq in defeating terrorism and eliminating ISIL terrorist groups in the country.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet wrote, “Sublime values of the Islamic Revolution will continue to guide us in foreign policy.”

