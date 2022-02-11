  1. Politics
Feb 12, 2022, 3:00 AM

Iran not to accept language of threats, sanctions: Envoy

Iran not to accept language of threats, sanctions: Envoy

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad said that all sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranian people should be removed and that Iran wants good and amicable ties with countries of the region.

Speaking on the occasion of 43rd glorious victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 on Friday, Iraj Masjedi Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq said that all anti-Iranian sanctions must be removed and Iran wants amicable ties with all countries of the region.

Iran-Iraq relations are based on mutual respect, sovereignty and common interests, he said, adding that Iran supported Iraq in defeating terrorism and eliminating ISIL terrorist groups in the country.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet wrote, “Sublime values of the Islamic Revolution will continue to guide us in foreign policy.”

MA/5422631

News Code 183812
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183812/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News