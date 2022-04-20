  1. Politics
Iraqi PM stresses cooperating with Iran in various fields

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and cooperation between the two countries in various political and economic fields.

Former Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi met with the Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday at the end of his diplomatic mission in Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister said that his country is determined to play its political role as a supporter of peace efforts and consolidation of stability in the region which will reflect on security and well-being of people of the region.

Ex-Iran’s envoy to Baghdad, for his part, also expressed Tehran's interest in strengthening and cementing friendly relations and cooperation with Baghdad and bilateral cooperation based on the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

Earlier on Monday, Masjedi met and held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Peace Palace in Baghdad to mark the end of his diplomatic mission in Iraq.

Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh replaced Masjedi ad Iran’s new ambassador to Baghdad.

