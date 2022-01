Religious scholars shed light on the life of Fatima (PBUH) and recalled her immense sacrifices and services in the path of Islam.

They urged the Muslims especially women to follow her footsteps. The participants described Fatima Zahra (PBUH) as the best role model for not only the Muslims, but for people of all religions.

The participants on the occasion also paid tributes to Iran’s top general Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

MA