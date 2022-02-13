OPEC president congratulates Islamic Revolution anniversary

In a message on Sunday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo congratulated Iran and the Iranian government and people on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the founding members of OPEC, continues to play a key role in the organization through its intelligent guidance and accurate experience, the OPEC head said.

Some of the best talented and well-known experts who have shaped the history of OPEC and, more broadly, the history of the oil industry over the past 60 years are from your, country, the OPEC chief further told Owji.

