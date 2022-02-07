Good deal can't be reached without sanctions lifting

"The agenda for the Iranian negotiators to continue the eighth round of Vienna Talks has been carefully defined. An agreement in which the sanctions that form the maximum pressure are not lifted will condition the country's economy and cannot be the basis of a good deal," wrote Ali Shamkhani in a Monday tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's security chief said that political decisions in Washington require a balance of commitments to reach a good agreement. "Despite limited progress in the #ViennaTalks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties," he added.

Also on Saturday, Shamkhani warned the United States against putting up a "show" of lifting the sanctions rather than actually removing the bans.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated that it is seeking a stable and reliable agreement. Iran says the US sanctions need to be removed in a verifiable manner and Washington should provide guarantees that it will not pull out again.

MP/5418891