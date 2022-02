Tolo TV telegram channel reported an explosion in the Khair Khaneh region in the 17th security district in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Herat online telegram channel has reported eyewitnesses as saying that the type of mine exploded was a magnetic mine and targeted a Taliban vehicle.

Herat has said that there were no immediate reports of any casualties so far and the Taliban have not commented anything so far.

This item is being updated...

