  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 3, 2022, 2:22 PM

Attacks on Pakistan military bases leaves 19 soldiers killed

Attacks on Pakistan military bases leaves 19 soldiers killed

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) –Insurgents in the Pakistani province of Balochistan attacked two military bases overnight, killing four soldiers while losing 15 of their own men, a top official said on Thursday.

The attacks came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will have meetings with President Xi Jinping and other leaders, media including Reuters have reported.

The attacks came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will have meetings with President Xi Jinping and other leaders.

"Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks," Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a video statement.

Four soldiers and 15 insurgents were killed while four or five insurgents were surrounded and the army would deal with them, he said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group claimed responsibility in a statement sent to a Reuters reporter, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the bases killing more than 50 soldiers.

MP/PR

News Code 183553
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183553/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News