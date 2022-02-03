Attacks on Pakistan military bases leaves 19 soldiers killed

The attacks came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will have meetings with President Xi Jinping and other leaders, media including Reuters have reported.

"Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks," Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a video statement.

Four soldiers and 15 insurgents were killed while four or five insurgents were surrounded and the army would deal with them, he said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group claimed responsibility in a statement sent to a Reuters reporter, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the bases killing more than 50 soldiers.

