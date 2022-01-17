Top ISIL terrorist killed in northern Afghanistan

Aslam Farooqi, the Pakistani leader of a branch of the ISIL terrorist group has been killed in northern Afghanistan, some Pakistani sources reported on Monday.

However, no Pakistani official has confirmed the news yet.



Some sources in Afghanistan also reported that Abdollah Orakzai, nicknamed Aslam Farooqi, who led a branch of the Takfiri terrorist group in Afghanistan, was killed in an attack in northern Afghanistan.

Sources close to the Taliban are said to have confirmed the death of this ISIL terrorist.

