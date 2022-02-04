Envoy stresses need for collective fight against terrorism

In a tweet on Friday, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear about the news of occurrence of a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province which led to the killing of several people.”

While condemning terrorism in all its forms, the envoy stressed the need for a collective response to this sinister and ill phenomenon.

Hosseini expressed his condolences to the people and government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the tragic incident.

Following the two attacks by terrorist elements on a Pakistani army camp in Balochistan province on Wednesday night, four Pakistani soldiers and 15 assailants were killed and security forces managed to repel the attacks.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group claimed responsibility in a statement sent to a Reuters reporter, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the bases killing more than 50 soldiers.

