Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 6

Asia:

Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE set to receive advanced US weapons

Aftab:

Alliance of China, Russia dangerous alliance

Lifting some sanctions not quite satisfactory for Iran

Ebtekar:

Malley: Next US administration not required to implement JCPOA

Good deal is complicated but possible

Etemad:

Iran FM: Positive developments in Vienna talks fall short of Iran's expectations

Al-Kadhimi describes Iran-Iraq ties as privileged

Etela'at:

Widespread protests by Bahrainis against visit of Zionist regime's War Minister to Manama

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

US restores sanctions waiver to countries cooperating with Iran under JCPOA

Kayhan:

Palestinians urge African Union to expel Zionist regime

