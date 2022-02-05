Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 5

Aftab:
Most dangerous scenario for United States 'alliance of China, Russia, Iran'
Ebtekar:
Putin meets Xi; changing of global equations
Asia:
Leila Hatami awarded at Vesoul Int’l Film Festival of Asian Cinemas
Etemad:
Preparation of region for revival of JCPOA
Etela'at:
Iranian satellites to be placed in 2000 km orbit next year
Jomhuriye- Eslami:
Hazrat Hamza Intl. Conference held in Qom
Israel apartheid regime
Khorasan:
Beijing-Moscow relations against West
Kayhan:
US official: Iran's strategy is to expel United States from region
ZZ/
Your Comment