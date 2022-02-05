  1. Iran
Feb 5, 2022, 8:40 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 5

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 5

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, February 5.

Aftab:

Most dangerous scenario for United States 'alliance of China, Russia, Iran'

Ebtekar:

Putin meets Xi; changing of global equations

Asia:

Leila Hatami awarded at Vesoul Int’l Film Festival of Asian Cinemas

Etemad:

Preparation of region for revival of JCPOA

Etela'at:

Iranian satellites to be placed in 2000 km orbit next year

Jomhuriye- Eslami:

Hazrat Hamza Intl. Conference  held in Qom

Israel apartheid regime

Khorasan:

Beijing-Moscow relations against West 

Kayhan:

US official: Iran's strategy is to expel United States from region

ZZ/

News Code 183580
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183580/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News