Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 5

Aftab:

Most dangerous scenario for United States 'alliance of China, Russia, Iran'

Ebtekar:

Putin meets Xi; changing of global equations

Asia:

Leila Hatami awarded at Vesoul Int’l Film Festival of Asian Cinemas

Etemad:

Preparation of region for revival of JCPOA

Etela'at:

Iranian satellites to be placed in 2000 km orbit next year

Jomhuriye- Eslami:

Hazrat Hamza Intl. Conference held in Qom

Israel apartheid regime

Khorasan:

Beijing-Moscow relations against West

Kayhan:

US official: Iran's strategy is to expel United States from region

