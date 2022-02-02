Main issues remain in Vienna talks despite positive process

Referring to the meeting of Iran's top negotiator at the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani with the members of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that Bagheri Kani positively assessed the negotiation process and stressed the goodwill and seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the talks.

According to Bagheri Kani said Iran has not had any direct talks with the US so far, said Abbaszadeh Meshkini.

The spokesman went on to say about their meeting that despite the positive and forward-looking negotiation process, there are still important issues that need to be negotiated and agreed upon.

Iran has the right to ask for the removal of all sanctions, but to date, the other side has accepted to lift some of the sanctions, he said.

A win-win agreement is expected if the West has the same good faith and seriousness as Iran, Abbaszadeh Meshkini added.

MP/TSN2655526