Taliban pledge to respect Afghan Shia Muslims rights

Abdul Rahman Kunduzi, the governor of the Taliban in Samangan province, said in a meeting with Shiite elders in the province that relations and coordination between the nation and the interim Taliban government were important and that the people should maintain their unity.

"Afghanistan is home to all the people of the country," he said. "For the Taliban, ethnicity, race and religion are not important, but we are all Afghans and brothers," the Taliban governor further claimed.

Emphasizing the necessity to maintain solidarity and unity among Afghan people, Kunduzi added "I call on Shiites and Shiite elders in Samangan province to strengthen solidarity."

According to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), the Taliban governor said that the role of tribal elders, religious scholars and the people is effective in supporting and strengthening the Afghan government, adding "I call on the people of Samangan province to stand by the [Taliban] government and the Islamic Emirate."

He added, "Shiites are part of the Afghan nation and no one has the right to disrespect or insult them, and we call on Shiites to support the Islamic Emirate in return."

According to the report, the Shiite elders of Samangan province, in turn, told the Taliban authority that the only way out of the existing problems is coordination, solidarity and cooperation between people and the government and pledged their support for the Taliban caretaker government.

MNA/TSNM2653798