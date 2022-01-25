Taliban seeks to expand cooperation with Iran: minster

Seyyed Hasan Mortazavi, Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan on Tuesday met with the Taliban's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi in Kabul on Tuesday.

Several issues including strengthening trade and economic relations between the two sides, especially improving the level of cooperation in the field of industry and trade were discussed during the meeting.

Azizi said that a border committee has been formed to immediately solve border trade problems, adding that the committee will have a great impact on improving the level of trade relations.

While appreciating the facilitation of gasoline transit to Afghanistan, the Taliban official called for expanding cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan in the field of fuel and energy.

