Taliban to remain a threat to US if not recognized

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Taliban interim government, said that the Taliban would continue to make threats against the United States as long as the United States refuses to recognize its government.

Haqqani said that by refusing to recognize the Taliban, the United States will keep the door for its animosity against the Afghan people wide open.

He noted that when the Taliban are recognized, they will no longer be a threat to anyone.

Taliban's caretaker minister added that no terrorist organization or group is currently present on Afghan soil.

The interview comes as the Taliban and the western countries were holding talks in Oslo, Norway recently. The Norwegian foreign minister said that the talks will be no means the recognition of the group.

