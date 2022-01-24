ISIL claims responsibility for attack on Afghanistan's Herat

At least seven people have been killed and nine people wounded in a bomb blast on a minibus in the western Afghan city of Herat.

Herat is the country’s third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful in recent months.

The ISIL terrorist group has carried out several terrorist attacks in Afghanistan so far. A suicide attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz killed more than 150 people.

ISIL has also claimed responsibility for recent bombings against the Taliban in Jalalabad.

MNA/IRN84624335