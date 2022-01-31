  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 31, 2022, 10:05 AM

Syrian air defense confronts Zionists' aggression on Damascus

Syrian air defense confronts Zionists' aggression on Damascus

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Syrian army's air defense system confronted the Israeli regime's missile attack in areas on the outskirts of Damascus on Monday morning.

Syria’s official state News Agency (SANA) on Monday morning reported that the Syrian army's air defense system countered the Israeli regime's missile attack on areas on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the report, a security source stated that the Zionist enemy fired several missiles and targeted areas on the outskirts of Damascus. The Syrian air defense countered these missiles successfully.

The source added that a number of missiles fired by the Zionist regime have been shot down by Syria’s air defense system.

The Syrian source also stated Zionist attack on the outskirts of Damascus left some material damages.

MA/5412972

News Code 183443
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183443/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News