Syrian air defense confronts Zionists' aggression on Damascus

Syria’s official state News Agency (SANA) on Monday morning reported that the Syrian army's air defense system countered the Israeli regime's missile attack on areas on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the report, a security source stated that the Zionist enemy fired several missiles and targeted areas on the outskirts of Damascus. The Syrian air defense countered these missiles successfully.

The source added that a number of missiles fired by the Zionist regime have been shot down by Syria’s air defense system.

The Syrian source also stated Zionist attack on the outskirts of Damascus left some material damages.

MA/5412972