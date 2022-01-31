2 police forces killed in ISIL attack on Iraq's Kirkuk

The Iraqi security source told Shafaq News Agency that members of the ISIL terrorist group have attacked Kirkuk province on Sunday.

The security source said that two federal police forces were killed and three others were injured in the attack.

Hours before the attacks, Iraqi fighter jets targeted an ISIL base in Nineveh province, killing six terrorists.

Iraqi security sources on Saturday also reported that nine ISILmembers had been killed in an army attack on Diyala.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

MNA/5412920