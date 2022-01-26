Iraqi army arrests 3 ISIL members in Nineveh

The series of Iraqi army's anti-terrorist actions is continuing in different parts of the country, Baghdad al-Youm reported.

During a recent operation, the Iraqi army forces identified and arrested three ISIL takfiri elements of ISIL in Mosul, according to the report.

This comes as Talib al-Musawi, one of the commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, announced on Sunday that the Resistance groups have started a large-scale operation in areas of Diyala province.

The main purpose of the operation is to clear Diyala province of ISIL remnants, according to al-Musawi.

Stating that the resistance groups' operations are mainly centered in Hawi al-Azim area in Diyala province, the Iraqi commander said that clearing operations are being carried out in parts of Kirkuk and Saladin provinces at the same time.

