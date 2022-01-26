  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 26, 2022, 11:57 PM

Iraqi army arrests 3 ISIL members in Nineveh

Iraqi army arrests 3 ISIL members in Nineveh

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – During an operation carried out in Mosul, capital of the Iraqi province of Nineveh, the Iraqi army arrested 3 ISIL takfiri elements.

The series of Iraqi army's anti-terrorist actions is continuing in different parts of the country, Baghdad al-Youm reported.

During a recent operation, the Iraqi army forces identified and arrested three ISIL takfiri elements of ISIL in Mosul, according to the report.

This comes as Talib al-Musawi, one of the commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, announced on Sunday that the Resistance groups have started a large-scale operation in areas of Diyala province.

The main purpose of the operation is to clear Diyala province of ISIL remnants, according to al-Musawi.

Stating that the resistance groups' operations are mainly centered in Hawi al-Azim area in Diyala province, the Iraqi commander said that clearing operations are being carried out in parts of Kirkuk and Saladin provinces at the same time.

MP/5409696

News Code 183323
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183323/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News