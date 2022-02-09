7 ISIL members killed in Iraqi fighter jets’ attack

Iraqi Security Information Center, affiliated to Defense Ministry, confirmed the attack on its official Twitter page, announcing that ISIL terrorists have been killed in the bombing of army fighters.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry in a statement announced that Iraqi security forces monitored an important hideout of ISIL elements in south of al-Hadhr, a 140-meter-long cave that was used as a command post.

The statement added that the area was precisely targeted by F-16 fighter jets of Iraqi Air Force, in which, according to initial reports, ISIL hideouts were completely destroyed and remnants of ISIL elements who had taken refuge in the hideout were killed.

The attack comes two days after an Iraqi police officer was killed and four others were wounded in an ambush by ISIL terrorists in the eastern part of the country.

Iraqi security forces are constantly searching, clearing and pursuing ISIL remnants across the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-infiltrate into the area.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with ISIL which occupied about a third of the country, Iraq announced the liberation of all its areas from terrorist groups.

