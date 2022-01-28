Iran defeats Iraq to qualify for 2022 world cup

The national Iranian men's football team have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on after defeating Iraq on Thursday.

Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal of the match at the 48th minute.

As many as 2,000 Iranian women watched the match in the stadium.

Emir of Qatar invites Raeisi to take part at GECF summit

The Emit of Qatar has invited the president of Iran to take part at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Thursday received the visiting Qatari Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for a meeting,

In the meeting, Raeisi referred to the importance of regional cooperation and said, "Deepening relations and further synergy among neighboring countries can create security."

Rear Admiral Irani: Iran’s Navy Force turned into a determinant force in region

ief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Army Navy Force of the country has become a determinant force in the region and in various fields.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Thursday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani Chief Commander Iran’s Army Navy Force said that Army Navy has become into a powerful and determinant force in the region.

Iran’s 80th Naval Fleet set out for intl. waters

Iran’s 80th Naval Fleet embarked for the international and free waters via Bandar Abbas on Thursday in a see-off ceremony attended by the military commanders of Iran’s Army Navy Force.

Amir-Abdollahian: History shows US statesmen cannot be trusted

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian referred to the lack of interest in American politicians and wrote, “On the issue of removing anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran's interests must fully be realized and a tangible change needs to take place on the ground in this regard."

History, experience and behavior of the United States have shown that American politicians and rulers cannot be trusted at all, he added.

Iran-Uzbekistan Railway Coop. Protocol inked

Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) said that Railway Cooperation Protocol was signed and sealed between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Sayyari: Bolstering marine diplomacy leads to enemy policies' defeat

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that strengthening maritime diplomacy leads to the defeat of enemy’s colonial policies.

Today, enemies are well aware of Iran’s navy power, he said, adding, “Given the large power of Iran’s Navy, we can see presence of naval fleet of the country in the Gulf of Aden, northern Indian Ocean and other seas.”

